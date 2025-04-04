Igor Tudor is fully aware that he has only a short window in which to turn Juventus’ fortunes around and guide the club into the top four of Serie A, thereby securing qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The former midfielder has stepped into the managerial role following the dismissal of Thiago Motta. His appointment comes at a pivotal stage of the campaign, with the club’s leadership making it clear that results must improve swiftly. Tudor understands the high expectations and the pressure that accompanies the role, particularly given Juventus’ reputation for demanding excellence. The club has shown in the past that it will not hesitate to make changes if the desired results are not delivered.

There is considerable hope among the supporters and within the club hierarchy that the Bianconeri can avoid the embarrassment of missing out on Champions League football next term. Significant effort and investment have gone into assembling a competitive squad this season and failing to secure a place in the top four would be viewed as a considerable setback.

According to a report published by Football Italia, Tudor is already making tangible changes to the team’s daily routine and tactical approach. The report notes that he has been highly vocal in demanding more from the players, aiming to instil a greater sense of urgency and commitment across the squad. As part of this effort, he has reportedly doubled the number of training sessions per day, indicating a desire to increase both fitness and focus in a limited timeframe.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

In terms of tactical philosophy, Tudor has moved away from the possession-based approach favoured by his predecessor, as was evident in the 1-0 win over Genoa. Under Motta, the team placed significant emphasis on retaining the ball, but Tudor has now instructed his side to adopt a more direct style of play. This shift is intended to maximise attacking efficiency and reduce the amount of time spent in build-up phases.

With only a handful of matches remaining, Tudor faces a considerable challenge. However, his proactive adjustments and firm stance suggest that he is committed to making the most of the opportunity and steering Juventus back into the Champions League spots before the season concludes.