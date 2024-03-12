Dusan Vlahovic has been a standout performer for Juventus this season, making a significant impact on the pitch and emerging as one of the most in-form players in their squad.

While the Serbian striker has faced challenges with form during his time in Turin, this season he has played a crucial role in guiding Juventus toward a top-four finish.

As Juve battles to secure a place within the top four, Vlahovic has become a hero for the team. His absence from games has been noticeable, with the team lacking a cutting edge in attack when he is not on the pitch.

According to Calciomercato, Vlahovic is now seen as the key to success for Juventus this season. The report suggests that the Bianconeri are relying on him to lead them back to the Champions League by the end of the current season.

It is emphasised that Juve is banking on Vlahovic’s fitness and goal-scoring prowess, as no other attacker in the squad is deemed as reliable as he is at the moment. The club is eager for a return to the Champions League, and they believe it will only happen if Vlahovic continues to deliver on the scoring front.

Juve FC Says

The importance of Vlahovic to our team cannot be understated, as he has been one of the most important keys to success for us this term.

Hopefully, he does not lose form and struggle like our other attackers.