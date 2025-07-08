Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as the Brazilian continues to deliver standout performances in Serie A. His consistent displays have made him one of the most highly regarded midfielders in the Italian top flight, drawing the attention of several top European clubs.

Ederson played a crucial role in Atalanta’s successful 2024 campaign, which culminated in their Europa League triumph. His influence in midfield was instrumental throughout the season, and with recent changes at the club, he may now be more open to a transfer. The departure of Gian Piero Gasperini as manager has introduced uncertainty, and the players will now be required to adjust to a new coaching style, which may prompt some to consider their futures elsewhere.

Transfer Interest Intensifies

Juventus are keen to secure Ederson as part of their plans to strengthen the midfield ahead of the new season. The club is targeting players with proven Serie A experience, and Ederson fits that profile perfectly. However, they face strong competition from Inter Milan, who also view him as a priority signing.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan is already working on raising the necessary funds to complete the transfer. The report indicates that the club is close to finalising the sale of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and the proceeds from that deal are expected to be allocated towards the purchase of Ederson. This puts Inter in a strong financial position to challenge Juventus for the midfielder’s signature.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Midfield Reinforcement with Proven Quality

Ederson has consistently demonstrated his value in Serie A, combining technical ability with tactical intelligence and physical presence. For either Juventus or Inter Milan, securing his services would represent a significant addition to the squad. His familiarity with Italian football and experience in European competition make him an attractive option for clubs seeking to compete at the highest level.

With both sides prepared to invest, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining where Ederson will play next season. His future remains uncertain, but what is clear is that he has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Italian football.