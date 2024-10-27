This evening’s contest between Inter and Juventus will be a special occasion for Thiago Motta who won the famous treble during his time with the Nerazzurri.

The Italo-Brazilian signed for Inter in the summer of 2009 while he was at the peak of his powers, and immediately cemented himself as a protagonist in Jose Mourinho’s tactical plans. The former midfielder remained at Appiano Gentile until January 2013 when he decided to join Paris Saint-Germain who were on the rise, while the Beneamata were on a downward spiral.

So while Motta had always conducted himself professionally throughout his playing career, his mid-season exit may have left a sour taste in the mouths of his former Nerazzurri supporters.

According to IlBianconero, the Inter supporters have been treating him to cold welcomes whenever he returned to the Giuseppe Meazza. In fact, some whistles and jeers were directed towards him last season during the contest between Inter and Bologna.

The source notes that Motta never truly endeared himself to the Black-and-Blue fanbase, and certainly isn’t considered a club icon like Marco Materazzi for one. So needless to say, he won’t be receiving a pleasant reception from his former supporters this evening after joining their most-hated rivals last summer.

Nevertheless, the report expects the 42-year-old to remain calm and collected in the face of any sort of abuse he might receive from the crowds. After all, Motta remains proud of what he achieved during his three and a half years at Inter, but is now fully focused on restoring Juve’s place among the elites.

The Bianconeri remain undefeated in the league, winning four matches and drawing as many in their first eight Serie A fixtures. However, they tasted defeat for the first time this season as they came up short against Stuttgart in their most recent Champions League outing.