John Elkann has become increasingly involved in the running of Juventus since Andrea Agnelli stepped down from his role as club president during a turbulent period in the club’s recent history.

Juventus were dealing with several off-field issues and controversies at the time, leading to significant changes within the club’s leadership structure. Following Agnelli’s departure, Elkann moved to oversee a restructuring process aimed at stabilising and rebuilding the organisation.

Juventus Rebuilding Under New Leadership

Since those changes were implemented, Juventus have gradually worked towards rebuilding both on and off the pitch. The current board inherited a difficult situation and has focused on restoring stability, improving the club’s image, and strengthening its long-term future.

Progress has become increasingly visible in recent months. The playing squad has shown signs of improvement, while the club has also become more attractive to investors and commercial partners. Supporters have started to notice the influence of Elkann’s leadership as Juventus continue moving away from the uncertainty that surrounded the organisation previously.

The work carried out behind the scenes has also helped create a more stable environment around the team, something viewed as essential for sustained success moving forward.

Improved Relationship With Supporters

As reported by Il Bianconero, Elkann has played a major role in improving the relationship between Juventus supporters, the club’s board, and the playing staff.

The report suggests the club’s communication with fans has become more open and transparent since Elkann assumed greater responsibility behind the scenes. That approach has reportedly helped strengthen the connection supporters feel towards the club during a rebuilding period.

Fans are said to appreciate the direction the organisation is taking and the efforts being made to restore Juventus to the highest level, both financially and competitively.

Although Elkann prefers to operate away from the spotlight, his influence continues to shape many of the decisions being made at the club. The Exor president is also believed to be satisfied with several of the appointments made during the restructuring process and is expected to remain an important figure behind the scenes as Juventus continue their long-term recovery.