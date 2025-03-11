Juventus’s dismal home loss to Atalanta at the weekend left everyone associated with the club thoroughly embarrassed.

There had been a sense of optimism heading into the match, as the Bianconeri had won five consecutive league matches. Fans were hopeful that the team would extend their winning run and continue to build momentum. However, Atalanta proved to be far too strong for Juventus, as they cruised to a comfortable victory, securing all three points. The result was so disappointing that several Juventus supporters left Allianz Stadium before the final whistle had even sounded.

It has been difficult for many to come to terms with the heavy defeat, and even John Elkann, who was watching the fixture, shared his displeasure. Although he was not in town, the Agnelli family leader was on a business trip but still tuned in to watch the match. A report on Tuttojuve stated that Elkann was far from pleased with the outcome, expressing his disappointment in the team’s performance.

(Getty Images)

Despite his discontent, Elkann does not believe that it is time to change the manager or make drastic alterations to the squad. However, he did express that he had expected a much better performance from the team, especially considering their recent form and the stakes of the match.

Losing the winning streak was particularly embarrassing for the club, and it is unclear how the players will recover from such a heavy defeat. The result raises concerns about their ability to bounce back and perform well in their next match. With no European football to distract them, Juventus has no excuses left, and finishing inside the top four at the end of the season is now crucial. Failure to do so would only add to the growing disappointment surrounding the club.