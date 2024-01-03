Juventus recently secured a victory over AS Roma in Serie A, and Jose Mourinho expressed admiration for the winning mindset displayed at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite his previous successful stint at Inter Milan, Mourinho is not a manager favoured by Juventus fans. Their history includes various episodes of confrontations between Mourinho and the Bianconeri supporters, who never miss an opportunity to taunt him.

However, during the recent game, Mourinho was pleasantly surprised by the unwavering support exhibited by the Juventus fans for their team. He noted their consistent backing from the beginning until the end of the match, highlighting the positive atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium.

Football Italia reveals the Roma gaffer stared at the Curva Sud repeatedly during the warm-up as they made their presence known in the ground.

After the game, he said:

“There is a wall in Turin, and even the stadium is educated about this. They play to win, and if they have to sit deep, there is no problem because they have to win. They even have joy while they do it,”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best supporters group in the country, and they showed their love for the team during the game against Roma, as always.

Getting this type of compliment from Mourinho will spur them on to keep supporting the team.