Juventus and Galatasaray are both interested in signing Victor Osimhen during the current transfer window, but the Nigerian striker is not the only player the two clubs could compete for in the coming weeks. Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after choosing not to work under Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Osimhen’s Future Sparks a Tug of War

During his time in Turkey, Osimhen impressed with a string of strong performances, prompting Galatasaray to pursue a permanent transfer. The club is currently in negotiations to secure his services and is eager to retain him for several more seasons. The striker is reportedly open to the idea of returning to Istanbul, suggesting that Galatasaray could have an edge in ongoing talks.

However, Juventus have not given up on its efforts to bring Osimhen to Turin. The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their attacking options and see the Nigerian as their top target. They have been working on the move for some time and are hopeful of convincing the forward to join them ahead of the new campaign.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Kolo Muani Emerges as a Contingency

Should Juventus fail to sign Osimhen, they may instead look to re-sign Randal Kolo Muani, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the club. While not the first-choice option, the Frenchman remains on the radar as a viable alternative.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Galatasaray have also placed Kolo Muani on their list of targets. The Turkish giants have identified him as their plan B if they are unable to secure a deal for Osimhen. This development sets up a scenario where both clubs may once again be competing for the same forward.

Given financial and strategic constraints, it appears unlikely that either club will pursue both Osimhen and Kolo Muani in the same transfer window. A decision will need to be made, with each side expected to commit fully to one of the two strikers as they look to strengthen their attacking departments for the upcoming season.