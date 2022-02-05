How Juventus are grooming Vlahovic for the role of Ronaldo’s heir

In the current day and age, bringing in excellent football players isn’t enough for the top European clubs.

In order to keep the books balanced, the clubs must find themselves marketable stars who can attract the interest of the casual fans and boost merchandise sales.

That is why Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival to Juventus in 2018 was a groundbreaking move in every aspect of the sport.

However, the Portuguese left Turin last summer in favor of a return to Manchester United.

The departure of CR7 created a major hole within the club. The Bianconeri lost a player who can score 30+ goals per season, as well one of the most recognizable names in sport’s history.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are hoping to make up for it with the addition of Dusan Vlahovic.

The 22-year-old sealed the biggest switch of January when he left Fiorentina in order to join Max Allegri’s squad.

But while the Serbian is a different beast from the Portuguese legend, the management believes that he has the making of a global star.

Therefore, Vlahovic isn’t in Turin just to score goals, but also to become the main face of the club.

The report adds how the Bianconeri are already embracing the new acronym “DV7”, and are trying to capitalize on his presence to attract the fans to the stadium when they host Hellas Verona on Sunday night.