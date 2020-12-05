How Juventus came close to signing Torino star man

Andrea Belotti has been a top striker in Italian football for a long time now and his impressive showings make him a player that Juventus should look to bring in.

He plays for Juve’s city rivals, Torino at the moment, but he has a history with the Bianconeri in the transfer market.

Just like most impressive players in the Italian top flight, Bellotti has attracted the attention of Juventus before, and if not for the signing of another forward, he probably would have put on the shirt of the Bianconeri.

Calciomercato claims that Juventus wanted to sign him in 2015 when he was a player of Palermo.

At the time, the Bianconeri needed a new attacker and he was one of several strikers that they looked at bringing to Turin.

However, they opted to sign Simone Zaza instead.

Zaza would spend just two unimpressive years at the club which was full of several loan stints away from the Allianz Stadium.

Belotti moved to Torino and he has remained one of the best strikers in the country, making it seem like the Bianconeri signed the wrong option.

Ahead of the Turin derby this weekend, he will be hoping to show Juve what they missed out on.