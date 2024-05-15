Euro 2024 is just a few weeks away, with Germany prepared to host the rest of Europe in what promises to be the best international competition of the year.

UEFA helps manage player workload by holding the competition every four years, making it a highly anticipated event.

Europe boasts the world’s best players and football clubs, making the Euro’s a spectacular showcase of top talent striving to bring glory back to their countries.

One of the biggest questions from fans is How to find Euro 2024 tickets because it is one of the most exciting competitions for fans and players to be involved in.

At Euro 2020, we watched England and Italy overcome tough opponents on their way to the finals.

European clubs, such as Juventus, will supply many players for this competition, and the Bianconeri could benefit significantly from having stars representing their countries.

In this article, we explore how Euro 2024 will benefit Juventus as a club.

Increased Player Value and Sales

The Bianconeri are still rebuilding their team under Cristiano Giuntoli, their new sporting director, who was hired for his impressive work at Napoli. If Juventus players perform well at Euro 2024, Giuntoli will have a great opportunity to sell them for high fees. Additionally, he can scout for talented replacements who might be available for less than the club earns from these sales.

Motivation to Win More Trophies

The Euros provide a fantastic opportunity for players to win an international trophy, giving them extra motivation when they return to their clubs. For example, Bukayo Saka reached a new level after playing a starring role for England at Euro 2020. Federico Chiesa also became a more motivated player after Italy’s triumph at Euro 2020, though injuries have hampered his progress. If more Juventus players enjoy a successful run with their countries at the Euros, they will likely return in better shape, both mentally and physically, and be eager to win more trophies for the team.

Increased Publicity for the Club

When players perform well for their countries at major competitions like the Euros, their clubs gain recognition and new followers. If Juventus stars excel in Germany and lead their countries to success, the club will benefit from increased followership and free publicity. This could be especially valuable for Juventus, as the team seeks to regain followers lost due to recent poor performances.

Conclusion

The Euros present a great opportunity for Juventus to benefit financially, however, there is also the downside of players not performing to their expected level and that could impact a player’s valuation negatively, hopefully, our players all play to their best ability and have a good tournament.