Juventus continues to keep a close eye on the potential signing of Victor Osimhen when the current season concludes, despite being fully aware of Napoli’s reluctance to do business with them. The Bianconeri are keen to bring the Nigerian striker to Turin, although they are well aware of the tensions surrounding any negotiations with Napoli.

Osimhen has been in outstanding form for quite some time and has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers. He will likely be sold once he returns to Napoli from his current loan spell at Galatasaray. Despite playing in a new league, the striker has already shown his quality and could very well lead his current team to the league title this season. In addition, he is on track to win the prestigious Golden Boot award, a testament to his exceptional goalscoring ability.

Cristiano Guintoli, who was instrumental in Napoli’s successful acquisition of Osimhen from Lille, is expected to facilitate a deal that could see the player move to Juventus in the near future. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to the transfer, as Guintoli’s relationship with the striker and Napoli will play a crucial role in negotiations.

However, Juventus faces a significant challenge in terms of the financial aspects of the deal. Osimhen’s release clause is set at 75 million euros, and unfortunately, this clause is not applicable to Italian clubs, meaning Juve would likely need to negotiate a different deal. Furthermore, Osimhen’s gross annual salary is at least 17 million euros, a substantial sum for Juventus, particularly as the club is looking to offload Dusan Vlahovic.

Nevertheless, a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus could utilise the Growth Decree, a financial mechanism that could significantly reduce Osimhen’s gross salary if he joins the club. This would make the deal more financially feasible for Juventus.

Osimhen has proven himself to be a top-quality striker, and if Juventus takes the plunge and signs him, the club could reap significant rewards from his addition to the squad. His potential to become a game-changer for the Bianconeri is clear, and securing him would be a massive statement of intent for Juventus’ future.