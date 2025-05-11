ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 20: Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray battles for the ball with Taylan Antalyali of Bodrum during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Bodrum on April 20, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly obsessed with Victor Osimhen who remains their dream target to enhance their attack.

However, signing the Nigerian star remains a tricky operation, to say the least, especially since his contract is still owned by their arch-rivals Napoli.

The Partenopei have thus proven they don’t need the 26-year-old to clinch the Scudetto title, as they currently lead the Serie A charts by three points, with only three rounds separating them from the finish line.

Nevertheless, the Southern giants have no intention to strengthen a direct foe, especially not Juventus, whom they consider one of their biggest rivals.

What the future will hold for Osimhen

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

So once Osimhen returns from his loan spell at Galatasaray, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will be looking to find him a buyer abroad, potentially in the Premier League or the Saudi Pro League.

But as Fabrizio Romano revealed in his video update, the EPL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules could prevent English clubs from matching Osimhen’s current salary (€12 million per year), while the player might not have the desire to play his football in Saudi Arabia at this relatively early stage of his career.

Hence, Juventus might stand a chance after all. As Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) explains, Cristiano Giuntoli still dreams about reuniting with his former Napoli pupil, but funding the deal won’t be easy.

Napoli asking for €85m to sell Victor Osimhen to Juventus

The attacker’s contract reportedly includes a €75 million release clause, but it might not be valid in Italy. Thus, the Old Lady may have to splash €85 million to strike an agreement with their rivals.

Obviously, raising this figure won’t be easy, hence why Juventus must qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

Moreover, Igor Tudor’s men would also have to go far in the Club World Cup to maximise their earnings.

Finally, Osimhen’s situation cannot be isolated from the club’s overall attacking plans, so it remains to be seen how the Dusan Vlahovic saga will unfold, as offloading the Serbian striker would be vital to make room for the Nigerian star from a sporting and financial standpoint.