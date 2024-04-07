Juventus are reportedly considering an attacking revolution while planning moves for Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Boniface.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, the Bianconeri have set their sights on the Bologna and Bayer Leverkusen strikers, considering them potential replacements for some of their current squad members.

As the source explains, Juve are willing to sell any of their strikers (except for Kenan Yildiz) for the right offer. This also includes Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian would certainly command a major transfer fee, so the Bianconeri would reportedly reinvest it on Zirkzee or Boniface.

The Bologna striker is a 22-year-old Dutchman who acts as an unconventional number 9. On the other hand, the 23-year-old Nigerian offers a strong physical presence in the box.

Therefore, Schira believes Vlahovic can coexist with Zirkzee thanks to their different characteristics. But in this case, the arrival of the Bologna star would hinge on Federico Chiesa’s exit.

Moreover, the journalist expects at least one between Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik to pack his bags at the end of the season. Both strikers have been acting as backups for Vlahovic this term.

Schira reveals that Kean doesn’t have a shortage of suitors, with the likes of Fiorentina, Genoa and Bologna inquiring about his services.

The 24-year-old made his return to the club in August 2021 after two years at Everton and Paris Saint-Germain. His nominal value is currently around 9 million euros, so the club would be happy to sell him for a figure between 18 and 20 million.

The Italian has yet to open his scoring account this season and was on the verge of signing for Atletico Madrid in January, but failed to pass the medical test due to an injury.