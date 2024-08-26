Juventus continue to pursue Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho despite the arrivals of Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.

In his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto insists that the Englishman remains a concrete target for the Old Lady.

The 24-year-old has fallen on hard times over the past few years at Old Trafford. A fallout with his manager Erik ten Hag last season prompted a January loan move to Borussia Dortmund where he found his form again.

Sancho has been reconciled with the Dutch manager this summer, but he remains low on the pecking order.

Therefore, a summer exit remains plausible, with Juventus emerging as the player’s staunchest admirers.

Over the past few days, several sources have been linking Sancho’s potential arrival to Federico Chiesa’s exit.

In other words, the Italian would have to leave to make way for the arrival of the Man United star. The Euro 2020 winner has been omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans, while Barcelona have recently surfaced as his most likely destination.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus might have the opportunity to land Sancho regardless of Chiesa’s fate.

Nevertheless, this largely depends on the Red Devils and their willingness to accept a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, while also contributing to to Sancho’s wages.

In this case, Juventus would afford to pull off the coup even if Chiesa were to stay.

The Bianconeri are currently in talks with their Premier League counterparts as they look to put the deal over the line before Friday’s deadline.