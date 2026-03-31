Juventus wants to sign Ederson of Atalanta at the end of this season, and the Brazilian midfielder is reportedly interested in making the move to Turin. Atalanta, however, is determined to retain their key players, and Ederson is considered one of its most important assets. The club has already rejected approaches for his signature, demonstrating how highly they value him and his contribution to the team.

A move for Ederson could prove beneficial for Juventus, providing creativity and stability in midfield. However, the Bianconeri will need to put certain measures in place to make the transfer feasible. Financial constraints are a key consideration, as Atalanta are reportedly seeking a substantial fee, which could present a challenge for Juventus given their current resources.

Potential Financial Solutions

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus may have two main options to raise the necessary funds to pursue Ederson in the summer. One option is to qualify for the Champions League, which would generate additional revenue to support high-value transfers. While qualification is not guaranteed, success in this regard would provide a significant boost to the club’s transfer budget.

Player Sales as a Strategy

Alternatively, Juventus could generate funds by selling some of their top players. With Teun Koopmeiners underperforming, any suitor willing to sign the Dutchman could provide the club with considerable income. This strategy could allow Juventus to free up resources and pursue the signing of Ederson, ensuring that the squad is strengthened in key areas for the next season.

Securing Ederson would offer Juventus a high-quality midfield option capable of influencing games at the highest level. The combination of strategic player sales and potential Champions League qualification will be decisive in determining whether the Bianconeri can complete the move, demonstrating the importance of careful planning in the transfer market.