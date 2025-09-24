Massimiliano Allegri has returned to management following his dismissal by Juventus in 2024, and he is now determined to guide AC Milan to success. Despite the difficulties he encountered during his second tenure at Juventus, Allegri continues to command respect across Italian football, with his reputation as an experienced and tactically astute coach still intact.

Juventus will face their former manager twice in Serie A this season, though there is also the possibility of a meeting in the Coppa Italia. The Bianconeri will enter the tournament at the round of 16, where they have already been drawn against Udinese. Should they progress to the quarter-final, they would then face either Atalanta, Genoa, or Empoli.

Potential Semi-final Clash

According to Il Bianconero, if Juventus reach the semi-final stage, they would be paired against AC Milan, provided Allegri’s new side also advances. Such a scenario would present a fascinating encounter, pitting Allegri against his former club in a high-stakes knockout match.

For the moment, however, each team will be focused solely on the earlier rounds of the competition, knowing that no stage can be taken for granted. The Coppa Italia has frequently produced surprises, and progression will require consistency and discipline.

Max Allegri (Getty Images)

Allegri’s Determination to Succeed

Allegri is expected to do well this season, drawing upon his considerable managerial experience and the lessons learned from his previous setbacks in Turin. His return to Milan offers him the chance to re-establish himself at the highest level, while also showing how he has evolved since his last spell in charge of Juventus.

For Juventus, the prospect of facing their former manager deep in the competition would undoubtedly add intrigue to the Coppa Italia. If they do reach the semi-final, their ambitions will be clear: to play with greater quality than their opponents and secure the trophy. For Allegri, meanwhile, the challenge will be to ensure that Milan are in the strongest possible position to contend for silverware, while proving once more that he remains among Italy’s most capable coaches.