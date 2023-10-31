FIFA has announced the expansion of the Club World Cup to 32 teams starting from the summer of 2025, and Juventus could be among the clubs participating in that year.

Juventus is not participating in any European competition this season and is striving to secure a top-four finish in Serie A.

However, they are aware that this will be a challenging task, given the growing competitiveness of their rivals.

Teams like Inter Milan, Manchester City, and Chelsea have already secured their spots in the Club World Cup of 2025, based on their recent European football performances.

There are still slots available for more clubs to join, and these slots will be allocated based on the performance of the teams in European competitions as well.

While AC Milan, Lazio, and Napoli are participating in the Champions League this season, a report from Football Italia suggests that Juventus could represent Italy in the competition if UEFA takes into account the performance of Italian teams in continental football over the past four seasons.

Given Juventus’ strong performance in European cups, they are likely to be rewarded with one of the Italian slots if two are allocated for the country.

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italy and our performance in Europe means we are deserving of a chance to play in that competition.