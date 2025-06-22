Juventus face Moroccan club Wydad today in their second match of the Club World Cup, a fixture they are widely expected to win. The Bianconeri impressively began their campaign, defeating Al Ain 5-0 in what was a confident and dominant performance. It set the tone for a squad determined to make their mark in the competition.

Their arrival in the United States followed a mixed domestic season, one which concluded with a top-four finish but was marred by inconsistency. The team had faced questions about their direction and the future of manager Igor Tudor. The club reportedly explored replacements, but after several key targets declined the role, they decided to retain him. That decision has placed pressure on Tudor to deliver results and justify the club’s confidence.

Tudor Expected to Maintain Familiar Line-up

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Tudor is expected to stick with much of the same line-up that secured victory against Al Ain. Michele di Gregorio will start in goal, while Lloyd Kelly, Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu are set to form the defensive trio. Andrea Cambiaso and Alberto Costa are likely to continue in the wide roles, providing energy and support on the flanks.

In midfield, there will be a slight adjustment, with Manuel Locatelli expected to replace Khéphren Thuram. Weston McKennie will keep his place, adding dynamism and stability in the centre of the pitch. The front three of Randal Kolo Muani, Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao is also expected to remain unchanged, giving Juventus continuity in attack.

Wydad Aims to Respond as Juventus Targets Progress

Wydad entered the match after a loss to Manchester City in their opening fixture. They will be aiming to earn at least a point in order to remain in contention. Juventus are focused on securing qualification to the knockout rounds, regardless of the result of their final group match against Manchester City.

With confidence high following their dominant opening win, Juventus are expected to approach the game with professionalism and intensity. The players know that progress in this tournament depends on consistency, and each match provides an opportunity to build momentum and belief.