Thiago Motta is garnering attention as one of the most promising managers in Serie A, credited to his impressive work at Bologna.

The former midfielder has been instrumental in elevating Bologna’s status, transforming them into a formidable force in the league and positioning them on the brink of breaking into the Serie A top four.

Under Motta’s guidance, many Bologna players have shown significant improvement, with standouts such as Joshua Zirkzee and Lewis Ferguson flourishing.

Juventus holds an interest in both players and could potentially engage in a battle to secure their signatures. However, there’s speculation that Motta himself could be the next manager at Juventus come summer.

Max Allegri, currently at the helm in Turin, is facing mounting pressure, with reports indicating his impending departure from the club and Motta’s potential succession.

Nevertheless, a report from Football Italia suggests that Motta may opt to stay at Bologna for at least another season. This decision hinges on Bologna’s qualification for the Champions League, with Motta reportedly inclined to lead his current team in the prestigious tournament if they secure a spot.

Juve FC Says

Motta has done an incredible job at Bologna and might be a good boss for our team, but we are a big club and should be looking to appoint managers who have won trophies.