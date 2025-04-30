Juventus will be without Lloyd Kelly for their upcoming fixture against Bologna due to injury, a development that poses a significant challenge for manager Igor Tudor. The English defender joined the Bianconeri from Newcastle United during the most recent transfer window and has since established himself as a key figure in the team’s defensive set-up under Tudor’s management.

Kelly had initially found it difficult to secure consistent minutes under former coach Thiago Motta, having failed to impress in his early appearances for the club. However, Tudor’s arrival marked a turning point for the defender, whose attributes align more naturally with the current manager’s tactical demands. As a result, Kelly has enjoyed increased involvement in recent weeks, playing a prominent role in Juventus’ defensive structure.

His injury now forces Tudor into a tactical reshuffle, particularly given the manager’s commitment to maintaining a three-man defensive line. According to Tuttomercatoweb, one option under consideration is to drop Manuel Locatelli into the back three, using the midfielder as a makeshift centre-back to cover for Kelly. Alternatively, Tudor could turn to Nicolo Savona or Andrea Cambiaso, deploying either player in a deeper defensive role.

Lloyd Kelly

Although Kelly’s absence is undoubtedly a setback, Juventus possess a deep and versatile squad, and this moment provides an opportunity for another player to demonstrate their value. The competition for places remains intense, and key fixtures such as this offer a platform for squad members to make their case for regular inclusion.

Tudor has had sufficient time to evaluate his options in training and will be expected to make a carefully considered decision based on form, fitness and tactical suitability. While Kelly’s injury is unfortunate, Juventus remain well-positioned to adapt, and the situation may ultimately highlight the squad’s depth and resilience as they continue their push for a strong finish to the season.