How Juventus determination and speed helped them land Kostic

Juventus added Filip Kostic to their squad in the summer after the winger had impressed for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in the last campaign.

He did well and helped them to win the competition, making him one of the sought-after players in the last transfer window.

Juve eventually won the race for his signature, but the winger could easily have moved to West Ham instead because the EPL club first approached him.

A new report on Football Italia reveals Frankfurt rejected West Ham’s €15m plus €5m, believing it was too little and wanted another suitor to move for him.

Juve swiftly agreed on personal terms with him in the first week of August before facing Frankfurt, whom they offered 2m euros short of the demanded fee.

However, on the 9th of August, both clubs agreed on a fee of around 18m euros plus add-ons and he moved to Turin two days later.

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, Juve knows how to get things done and we showed it in this transfer.

Kostic could easily have moved to another club if we did not move fast, but our experience helped us to secure an agreement with him before swiftly wrapping up business with his former club.