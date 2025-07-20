Juventus are actively looking to offload Arthur Melo this summer, with the midfielder now valued at 11 million euros by the club. It is a fee considered attainable for any side seeking to add a technically capable player to their ranks.

Arthur has endured a difficult few seasons and has not featured in a Juventus shirt for the past three campaigns. Instead, he has spent that period away from the club on successive loan spells, and Juventus are now eager to bring his time in Turin to a definitive end.

A Transfer That Never Delivered

The Brazilian joined Juventus in 2020 from Barcelona in a high-profile deal that saw Miralem Pjanić move in the opposite direction. At the time, the move appeared to favour Juventus, with Arthur seen as a younger, long-term option, while Pjanić was nearing the twilight of his career.

However, the transfer has failed to produce the expected returns. While Arthur initially arrived under Maurizio Sarri, subsequent managerial changes saw a shift in tactical demands, and he was ultimately deemed ill-suited to the systems of Sarri’s successors. Despite the club’s efforts to extract consistent performances, Arthur never established himself as a key figure.

A Costly Investment

According to Calciomercato, Arthur remains under contract with Juventus until 2027 and has now cost the club a total of 100 million euros. He was signed for 70 million euros and has earned an estimated gross salary of 30 million euros during his time with the Bianconeri.

Given his limited contribution on the pitch and the financial burden he represents, Arthur is now considered one of the most disappointing signings in the club’s modern history. Juventus are keen to finalise his departure as quickly as possible, not only to reduce their wage bill but also to make room for new arrivals capable of elevating the squad’s overall quality.