Napoli is flying high domestically and in Europe this season thanks to the form of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian joined them in the last transfer window as a replacement for their former captain, Lorenzo Insigne, and he could better the Italian at the club.

The Partenopei are now benefiting from not ignoring the attacker and adding him to their squad.

However, he could have been on the books of Juventus three seasons ago if they had listened to the advice of their manager.

A report on Football Italia reveals Maurizio Sarri had known him in 2019 when he was on the bench of Juventus and he wanted to add the player to his Bianconeri team.

However, the club ignored his request, a decision that proves to be a terrible one now.

He has scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions this season.

Juve FC Says

Kvaratskhelia is a player that can single-handedly change a game and he is the type we need now.

Our current team lacks winners, and that is one reason we are struggling.

However, there is no need to keep thinking about what could have been if he had joined us now.

We just need to get the best from our options and bolster the squad at the next opportunity we get.