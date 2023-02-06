How Juventus is preparing for the match against Salernitana

At the moment Juventus and Salernitana are separated by only two points and that makes this match a serious one for Max Allegri’s men.

Key to beating Davide Nicola’s men is preparation and Allegri has been doing everything in his power to get his lads in proper shape both physically and mentally for a must-win game.

Tuttomercatoweb have reported on Allegri’s preparations for the game giving an insight into what is happening prior to the game, they wrote

“In two days (Tuesday at 20:45) Juve take the field against Salernitana. Today, therefore, training for the group, which took place like yesterday in the morning. In detail, the boys concentrated on developing the maneuverer, to then move on to work on the offensive phase with reaction to turnovers, and finally to specific drills by department”

Juve FC Says

To be honest, we should expect nothing less than full preparation for this fixture, we cannot take Salernitana lightly, we did against Monza and paid a huge price, and we have to avoid that at all cost.

Juve did get a good result in the Coppa Italia against Lazio and we will know if that result was just papering over the cracks, this is really a big match for us and to say that against a team like Salernitana tells you the state the club is in right now.