Juventus has begun work ahead of the new season as Thiago Motta leads his players through some tough pre-season sessions.

The new coach knows he needs to drill the players properly now to maximise their talents when the new season begins.

The Bianconeri have worked very hard to make some signings, but Motta will rely on many players already at the club.

The former midfielder wishes to revamp the squad, but that would be almost unrealistic, considering the team can only do so much in this transfer window.

He is now working hard to prepare some of the club’s current players to perform well in his system.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Juve has been having double sessions daily as they prepare for the new season.

The report claims Motta is putting the team through seriously tough pre-season preparations and hopes to reap the rewards when the official matches begin.

Juve FC Says

Motta knows the importance of preparing well for a new season, and we are delighted with his approach to pre-season so far.

We hope it works and that players do not miss too many games during the season because of injuries.