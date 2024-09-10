Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli received the plaudits for a scintillating transfer campaign that witnessed the arrival of top-notch talent in Turin, the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and Douglas just to name a few.

Nevertheless, the 52-year-old’s ability to offload players is an equally important attribute that shouldn’t be overlooked.

In a new study, Calciomercato details how Juventus managed to raise €150 million between transfer and loan fees and saving wages.

The source begins with Moise Kean who was the first departure. Fiorentina paid €13M for his services, while his gross salary at Juventus were 3.3M.

Then we have Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling Junior who joined Aston Villa in exchange for Douglas Luiz. The two players combined were valued at €22M while their wages added to €1.4M.

Dean Huijsen’s sale to Bournemouth yielded €15.2M while Juventus saved €8M on his wages as his contract was valid until 2028. Meanwhile, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia’s exit brought just over €5 million.

As for Federico Chiesa, his departure to Liverpool generated a transfer fee of €12 million, while the club scrapped €10M off the wage bill.

Juventus didn’t collect any fees from Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio’s moves to Ajax and Empoli, but saved around €6M in wages between the two.

Moreover, Wojciech Szczesny agreed to resign his contract before eventually announcing his retirement, thus sparing the club €12M in gross wages.

Kaio Jorge’s sale to Cruzeiro provided the Serie A giants with a transfer fee of €7.2 million, while also saving €2.4 on wages.

The loan departures of Filip Kostic and Tiago Djalo to Fenerbahce and Porto each yielded around €3 million.

Finally, Matias Soulé would bring in Juventus 30 million euros if he ends up sealing a permanent move to Roma.

So all in all, Giuntoli’s magic has generated circa 150 million euros all told, which explains how the club was able to afford to sign players at a relatively high cost.