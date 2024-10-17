Juventus is set to take on Lazio this weekend in a crucial Serie A clash, with both clubs eager to secure three points as the season resumes. Thiago Motta’s side had shown impressive form before the international break, maintaining an unbeaten record in the league. However, Lazio has also enjoyed a strong start to the season, sitting in fourth place on the table and level on points with Juventus. This matchup is expected to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams viewing it as an opportunity to solidify their position near the top of the standings.

Lazio has suffered two losses so far but has demonstrated resilience and the ability to perform well on their good days, making them a formidable opponent. Juventus will need to be at their absolute best to secure a win, as the Rome-based club will likely come out with a determined approach, looking to claim a significant victory.

One of the key challenges for Juventus heading into the match will be dealing with injuries, particularly in midfield, which has forced Motta to rethink his lineup. The manager is set to make some adjustments, with Douglas Luiz expected to play a more advanced role, positioned behind the striker in an attacking midfield capacity as reported by Tuttojuve. This tactical switch aims to unlock Luiz’s creativity and attacking potential, which has been underwhelming since his summer arrival.

Supporting Luiz in midfield, Manuel Locatelli will likely be tasked with playmaking duties, while Khephren Thuram is set to provide a strong defensive presence in central midfield. The combination of these players will be crucial for Juventus, as they need to control the game’s tempo and limit Lazio’s opportunities to counterattack.

For Juventus to come out on top, it will be essential to deliver a disciplined and cohesive performance. The absence of some key players may force Motta to rely on depth and adaptability, but the team has the quality to cope and must approach the game with a winning mentality. A victory against Lazio would not only extend their unbeaten run but also boost morale and momentum as they continue their push for a strong Serie A campaign.