How Juventus missed out on Bologna man and why a summer move will be hard

One transfer that shows how Covid-19 has affected football is the transfer of Riccardo Orsolini to Juventus from Bologna.

The 24-year-old left Juventus for Bologna in 2019 and the Bianconeri had a gentleman’s agreement that will see them take him back after one season for 26m euros, according to Calciomercato.

His fine performances for them in the 2019/2020 season convinced the Bianconeri to return for his signature and try to land him yet again.

The report says all was set and Juventus was going to trigger their buy-back option, but the pandemic struck.

With so much uncertainty around the finances of the teams, Juve couldn’t splash out that much money to bring him back.

The Bianconeri remain interested in signing him and will love to make a move for him in the summer.

However, the report says signing him at the end of this season is now very unlikely with his buy-back clause increasing to 30m euros in the summer.

Juve landed Alvaro Morata instead and the Spaniard hasn’t done badly so far, but Orsolini would be the perfect backup for next season, especially as he is one of ours.

He has 6 goals and 4 assists in 22 competitive games this season.