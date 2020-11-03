How Juventus missed out on Bundesliga sensation but they still want him

Calciomercato has just revealed that Juventus had the chance to sign Erling Haaland in the summer of 2018.

The young Norwegian was playing for his native club, Molde at the time and a number of European sides were looking to land him.

It claims that Juve practically had him in their grip, but they had to release him when the player chose a different path for his career.

Feeling that a move to Juventus would be too big a step for him to take, the striker moved to RB Salzburg instead where he developed the reputation for being a lethal striker before moving to Borussia Dortmund in January.

He has developed into one of the best young strikers in the world and the report claims that he is still on the radar of Juventus.

It adds that although the striker has moved to Dortmund, he is still very much available for transfer and that he has a release clause of 75 million Euros which will kick in at the end of next season.

The report further claims that Juve continues to monitor the striker and that there are teams in Spain and England who still want him, particularly Manchester United who battled the Bianconeri to sign him in the last winter transfer window.