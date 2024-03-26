Florian Wirtz is almost certain to command Bayer Leverkusen a transfer fee of 100 million euros when he eventually leaves them.

The attacker has been a sensation for the German side since he burst onto the scene, attracting interest from several clubs.

Juventus is among them, with the Bianconeri expected to compete for top players when the season ends.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world are eager to lure Wirtz away from Leverkusen as soon as possible, and the youngster will make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.

With more clubs showing interest in his signature, it may be challenging for Juve to secure him when the transfer window reopens. However, the Bianconeri could have signed him sooner.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Juve has been tracking him since 2021, but they hesitated due to his price tag of 50 million euros, considering him too expensive at the time.

Now, they face the prospect of having to pay at least double that fee if they continue to pursue their current interest in his signature.

Wirtz is a top talent in the making and will remain one of the best players we can add to our group.

But the youngster is out of our reach now, and we have to focus on signing other players that are still affordable.