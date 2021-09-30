How Juventus missed out on signing Lukaku in 2019 revealed

Romelu Lukaku helped Inter Milan to win the Serie A title last season, but he could have been a Juventus player instead if things worked out differently in 2019.

The Belgian was a target of the Bianconeri at the time as he looked to leave Manchester United.

He eventually joined Inter, but a new report reveals that he could have been a Juventus player instead.

Calciomercato claims Juve wanted to hijack Inter’s move for the Belgian that summer and proposed to offer Paulo Dybala to United in exchange for the current Chelsea striker.

The English club would have accepted the offer, having been on the trail of Dybala previously.

However, the Argentine attacker rejected being used in a swap deal and insisted he wanted to remain in Turin.

Lukaku would go on to help Inter end Juventus’ reign as perennial Italian champions.

Dybala remains on the books of the Bianconeri, but he will be out of contract at the end of this season unless he agrees to a new one with the Bianconeri.

Lukaku remains one of the most lethal strikers in Europe. However, he always struggles against Juve and couldn’t help his Chelsea side from being beaten by the Bianconeri yesterday.