How Juventus missed out on signing Spain’s goal scoring hero

Juventus missed out on signing Ferran Torres this summer despite following his development at Valencia.

The Spanish winger moved to Manchester City in the last transfer window for just 23 million euros in a move that has proven to be a bargain already.

He has had a fine start to life in Manchester and he scored a hattrick as Spain demolished Germany 6-0 in the UEFA Nations League last night.

While he is now on the books of City and Juventus has landed Federico Chiesa, he is one player that should have joined the Italian champions, Calciomercato has revealed.

They claimed that he was followed by Juventus for years but the Bianconeri never made a concrete offer for him.

They were still watching while Manchester City took advantage of Valencia’s financial difficulties to sign him.

Apparently, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund tried to sign him when City made their move, but the report adds that the player prefered City.

The report further claims that while Torres was keen to play for a big team, he wasn’t looking to join a team where he would not be used regularly and so he chose City who had promised him game time.