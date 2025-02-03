Juventus are already plotting to keep Randal Kolo Muani in Turin beyond the current campaign following his sensational start at the club.

The Bianconeri needed a new striker due to Arkadiusz Milik’s continuous injury ordeal and Dusan Vlahovic’s shaky form, so they resorted to the France international who found himself an outcast at Paris Saint-Germain under the orders of Luis Enrique.

The Ligue 1 champions allowed the 26-year-old to join the Serie A giants on a dry loan until the end of the season.

But while Juve don’t have an option to buy the player at the end of the season, they’ll be keen to find a solution to maintain his services beyond the summer. After all, the France international has already showcased his value in his first two outings for the club.

Kolo Muani scored on his Serie A debut against Napoli at the Stadio Maradona (albeit the contest ended with a defeat for Juventus), while his maiden appearance at the Allianz Stadium saw him turn the result upside-down against Empoli with a three-minute brace.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus will be looking to strike a new agreement with PSG next summer, one that allows them to keep the striker at Continassa.

The source claims the Bianconeri will be seeking a new loan, one that includes an option to buy. However, we can certainly expect the French giants to insert an obligation-to-buy clause as well.

The Parisians signed Kolo Muani in the summer of 2023, paying Eintracht Frankfurt a whopping 95 million euros to secure his services. However, the versatile attacker never truly justified these figures during his 18 months at Le Parc des Princes. And even with Kylian Mbappe’s departure, he still couldn’t lock himself a regular starting spot, as Enrique favoured the use of a false 9.