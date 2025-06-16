Juventus are reportedly plotting a move for Viktor Gyokeres who is also a renowned tranfer target for Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Swedish striker is coming off a surreal season that saw him net 54 goals and produce 13 assists in his 52 appearances for Sporting CP across all competitions.

The free-scoring bomber has naturally piqued the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Man Utd who are keen to reunite him with Ruben Amorim, as well as the Gunners who are equally desperate for a new centre-forward.

Man United & Arsenal struggling in Gyokeres negotiations

However, neither Premier League side has managed to strike an agreement with the Portuguese giants, especially following amidst the public spat between Sporting’s president and the player’s agent.

While the Swede’s representative claims that the patron had vowed to let the striker leave for €70m, the latter refutes this claim, insisting he only promised to sell for less than the value of the player’s release clause (€100 million).

Therefore, Juventus could pounce on the opportunity and try to overtake the EPL duo in the race.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, €80 million could prove sufficient for the Bianconeri to secure an accord with the Lisbon-based giants. This would likely be a €70m plus €10m operation.

Viktor Gyokeres (Getty Images)

Which players will Juventus sell to afford Viktor Gyokeres

As the Roman newspaper explains, Juventus can fund the signing of Gyokeres by offloading some of their deadwood, beginning with Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz.

The sales of the Serbian striker and the Brazilian midfielder could generate a sum of €60 million.

Moreover, Juventus are willing to part ways with Lloyd Kelly just six months following his arrival. The Italians paid €20 million to sign the English defender from Newcastle, but they’re willing to sell him for €15 million.

Finally, Samuel Mbangula should yield another €15-20 million, while the club can count on at least €60-70 million as the originally allocated budget for the transfer market.