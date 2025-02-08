Juventus already plans to extend Randal Kolo Muani’s stay at the Allianz Stadium beyond this season following his January arrival in Turin.

Juve secured the striker on loan from PSG for the second half of the season after he struggled to make a significant impact in France. Despite his talent, Muani had found it difficult to break into the starting lineup at PSG, which prompted the move to Italy. The transfer has proven to be beneficial for all parties involved, with Juventus gaining a player who has shown he can score goals regularly, something they had struggled with in the first half of the season due to the inconsistent form of Dusan Vlahovic.

Muani himself would be keen to stay at Juventus, as he is no longer in Paris’s plans. His move to Turin has given him a fresh start, and he is keen to prove himself in Serie A. However, Juventus faces a challenge in signing him outright in the summer, as his potential transfer fee might be a stumbling block.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, plans to bring Muani back to Turin at the end of the season for another loan spell. This time, however, Juventus intends to include an obligation to purchase the player permanently, which would be financed by the sale of Dusan Vlahovic.

At the end of this season, Vlahovic will be offered to clubs across Europe, and Juventus believes they can sell him for a substantial fee. With the Serbian striker seemingly out of favour in the team, the move would make sense for both parties. Replacing Vlahovic with Muani would be a strategic decision, and the Frenchman’s style of play appears to fit Thiago Motta’s system far better than the former Fiorentina forward.

Muani’s presence has already shown positive results, and his ability to link up play and finish chances in front of goal makes him an ideal fit for Juventus’ attacking needs. Should the move be finalised, it would represent a significant shift for the club as they look to build a more cohesive attacking unit under their current manager.