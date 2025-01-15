Juventus is nearing the completion of a loan move for Randal Kolo Muani, with the French forward potentially making his debut as early as this weekend against AC Milan. The Bianconeri have been tracking the attacker for much of the first half of the season and are now poised to add him to their squad.

The agreement with PSG will see Muani join Juventus on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with the Turin club taking responsibility for covering his salary. Having found limited opportunities for game time at PSG this season, the Frenchman is eager for a change of environment, and Juventus offers him the perfect opportunity to reignite his form.

Currently, Juventus boasts some of the finest players in Serie A, but their attacking options have been limited, with Dusan Vlahovic operating as their sole striker. The team had hoped to see Arkadiusz Milik regain full fitness after his injury woes, but reports suggest that the Polish international might be sidelined for the rest of the season.

This situation has left the Bianconeri with an urgent need for reinforcements, and Kolo Muani is set to fill that gap. According to Il Bianconero, the French forward is not being brought in merely to serve as backup for Vlahovic. The report highlights that manager Thiago Motta has plans to pair the two strikers in certain matches, potentially adding a new dynamic to Juve’s attack.

Muani’s versatility and goal-scoring ability could prove pivotal for a Juventus side that has struggled to convert opportunities into victories this term, often settling for frustrating draws. His arrival offers fresh hope that the team will find the clinical edge needed to secure three points more consistently in the weeks ahead.

If Juventus can harness the best of Muani’s talent, his addition could mark a turning point in their campaign, helping them climb both the Serie A and Champions League standings.