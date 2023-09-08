Juventus was actively seeking to offload Dusan Vlahovic during the last transfer window, and the Serbian striker was also open to leaving if a suitable offer materialised. Despite significant interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, and Chelsea, AC Milan was reportedly another club keen on securing his services for a reasonable fee.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, a potential deal with AC Milan did not materialise due to Juventus’ demands. The report suggests that Juventus was seeking a transfer fee of 65 million euros, which was beyond AC Milan’s financial means, leading them to abandon their pursuit of Vlahovic.

Ultimately, Juventus’s valuation of the player played a decisive role in the transfer not coming to fruition with AC Milan. Vlahovic remained at Juventus, and his future will remain a subject of interest in future transfer windows.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is worth that amount. However, Milan or another Italian club do not have that money to spend on any player.

We are the only ones from the country who could do that, so they were destined to fail in their bid to sign him.

We are enjoying the best DV9s since he joined us; hopefully, he will continue improving.