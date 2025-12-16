Juventus travelled to face Bologna at the weekend in what was considered one of their toughest fixtures as they continue to rebuild confidence under Luciano Spalletti. The match represented a significant test for a side that has shown gradual improvement in recent weeks. While Juve are clearly making progress under their current gaffer, there remains an understanding that confidence is still developing, even as the men in black and white demonstrate their ability to compete this term.

A crucial test passed away from home

The encounter with Bologna was widely viewed as a demanding challenge, given the context of Juventus’s recovery and the importance of maintaining momentum. The Bianconeri responded positively, showing organisation, discipline and resilience throughout the contest. Their efforts were rewarded by a solitary goal from Juan Cabal, which proved decisive and secured an important victory.

Performances of this nature have encouraged the belief that Juventus could return to top shape sooner rather than later. The squad includes several players capable of elevating the team beyond its current level, and they delivered when it mattered most. The club expects continued improvement as the season progresses, but there are already clear indications that the overall trajectory is positive.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Capello highlights encouraging signs

Among those watching closely was Fabio Capello, who observed the match and later shared his impressions. Speaking as quoted by Tuttojuve, he reflected on the broader title picture, saying, “Will it be the most open Scudetto race ever? It’s too early to say, but everything suggests the championship will be full of twists and turns from now until the end. Anything can happen.”

Capello also focused specifically on Juventus’s display, adding, “On the day just ended, for me, the Bianconeri were the real surprise: for the first time in the last two years, I saw a real team. Watch out…”

Such remarks underline the growing sense that Juventus are moving in the right direction. While challenges remain, the performance against Bologna and the reaction from experienced observers suggest renewed optimism around the club as the campaign continues.