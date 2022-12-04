How Juventus tracked Vlahovic’s fitness throughout the World Cup

Juventus has several players at the current World Cup in Qatar and one man they were worried about was Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian was struggling with an injury before the competition and missed Juventus’ last few matches.

However, he still went with the Serbian squad to the WC and could not start any of their first two group matches.

As they managed his minutes, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Juve medical staff and their counterparts in Serbia were in touch with each other.

The Bianconeri ensured he was given the right attention in building his fitness so that he was not rushed into action.

The Serbian will now return to continue working on his wellness with Juve set to have him back 100 per cent fit by January.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of our most important players and we need him to be fit to play more matches in the new year as we chase the league title.

It is not good news to his nation that they have been eliminated from the WC having been one of the pre-tournament dark horses.

However, we are delighted to have him back with no fresh injury concerns to worry about.