How Juventus want to beat European rivals to Man Utd star

Juventus is battling with PSG and Real Madrid for the signature of Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman is set to leave United in the next two transfer window after his agent, Mino Raiola hinted that his client will not extend his stay at Old Trafford (TuttoMercatoWeb).

This information is set to cause a transfer tug-of-war between Juve, PSG and Madrid, and the Bianconeri has devised a plan to beat their rivals to his signature.

Reports from England via Calciomercato says that the Italian champions want to sign him as soon as next month.

Their plan is to bring him to Turin on an initial loan deal that will be made permanent in June.

By June, Pogba will have just a year left on his United deal and his other suitors will be prepared to reinforce their team with him in the transfer market.

If Juve can land him on loan next month, they will have made their move before their competition is ready to sell.

Pogba has been brilliant for the Manchester outfit recently and his fine form could make a January move hard for the Red Devils to sanction.