Juventus are preparing to play their first official match under the guidance of Thiago Motta. They will host Como tomorrow night on the first matchday of the Serie A campaign.

The Allianz Stadium crowd will be curious to see how the team will take shape with the Italo-Brazilian now in charge.

So according to Sky Sport Italia, the starting lineup will include two new signings in the middle of the park.

Khephren Thuram will play as a defensive midfielder in the 4-1-4-1 formation, while Douglas Luiz will operate further up the field alongside Manuel Locatelli.

The lineup will also include a third new signing in the shape of Michele Di Gregorio. The Italian goalkeeper arrived from Monza to replace Wojciech Szczesny who has recently rescinded his Juventus contract in agreement with the management.

With Motta, the Bianconeri will shift from a three-man defense to a four-man backline, but the personnel remains unchanged, at least for now.

The source expects Danilo, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso to play at the back.

Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz remain the coach’s solitary options on the wings after Federico Chiesa’s omission and Matias Soule’s sale, while Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is also reporting the same probable lineup, but leaves a 40% chance for Nicolo Fagioli to start in Locatelli’s stead.

Juventus Probable XI (4-1-4-1): Di Gregorio; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Thuram; Weah, Locatelli (Fagioli), Douglas Luiz, Yildiz; Vlahovic.