Juventus is working hard to bolster their squad during this transfer window, and the Bianconeri are also doing well in selling off their youngsters.

The men in black and white have some of the best young talents in Italian football in their system, many of whom have come through the Next Gen team.

They have been working hard to ensure these youngsters develop well and have promoted some to the first team.

However, others will leave because there is no space for them in the first team, and their departures have helped the club raise funds this summer.

Koni De Winter was the first Next Gen product the Bianconeri sold for around 10 million euros before Felix Correia moved for 1.5 million euros.

Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea moved to Aston Villa in exchange for Douglas Luiz, with their part in the deal valued at 28 million euros.

Juve hopes to make 30 million euros from the sale of Matias Soule, while Dean Huijsen is completing an 18 million euro move to Bournemouth.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that from these sales, the Bianconeri have made 87 million euros, which is helping them significantly strengthen their squad under Thiago Motta.

Juve FC Says

Cristiano Giuntoli is doing an amazing job at the club this summer, and hopefully it will translate to success on the pitch.