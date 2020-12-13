How Juventus will play a key role in possible transfer of Chelsea man to German giants

Bayern Munich is refusing to give up on their chase for Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Juventus might play an important role in his future.

The German champions have been looking to sign him over the last two years and Chelsea has turned them down every time.

They still want to sign him and Ilbianconero says that Juventus has a say in what happens with his transfer.

The report states that the Englishman will only join Bayern Munich after Juventus and the Germans have decided on the future of Douglas Costa.

Costa joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of this campaign, it is a no conditions attached loan, but the Germans can keep him if they want.

They will have to reach an agreement on a transfer fee with the Bianconeri, but that won’t be a problem because Juve is keen to get the Brazilian off their wage bill.

He had to leave the Allianz Stadium to make room for Federico Chiesa in the last transfer window, and the Italian attacker has seized that first-team spot.

If Bayern manages to reach an agreement with Juve on the transfer of Costa, then Hudson-Odoi will likely remain at Stamford Bridge.