It was only a few days ago when Juventus were highly confident in their ability to sway Antonio Conte back to the club.

However, the mood at Continassa has dramatically changed in recent hours, with the 55-year-old tactician now reportedly considering staying at Napoli.

It is well known by now that the Lecce native’s relationship with Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been fractured throughout the season, especially when the management deprived him of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who was sold to PSG in the middle of the Scudetto battle without being properly replaced.

What happens if Juventus fail to sign Antonio Conte?

But as reported earlier today, Napoli have been tirelessly working on mending the fences with the manager who has only recently brought them their fourth Serie A title, one that seemed almost impossible at the start of the season.

So if the decorated manager ends up staying at the Stadio Maradona, Juventus would have to find another solution.

According to IlBianconero, the obvious first option is to give Igor Tudor a permanent role. The Croatian succeeded in his mission to halt the free fall endured in the final few weeks of Thiago Motta’s abysmal reign, and secured a spot in the Champions League next season, which was the club’s announced objective.

Igor Tudor & the alternative options

The second option could be Roberto Mancini who was heavily linked with the Juventus hot seat following Motta’s sacking, but eventually turned out the role due to its interim nature.

The former Inter and Man City manager has an ally within the Juventus management in Giorgio Chiellini who was the captain of the Italy side that went on to win the Euro 2020 under his tutelage.

The source then reveals a third track that leads to Gian Piero Gasperini. The long-time Atalanta boss is reportedly close to Roma, but a return to his managerial roots could be too tempting to ignore.

Moreover, the report claims that the imminent arrival of Damien Comolli ,the former Toulouse president who will join the club’s hierarchy, could prompt the emergence of new managerial candidates from abroad.