How Juventus wishes to improve their squad while remaining sustainable

Like most clubs around the world, Juventus wants to get the best players in their team and they have been working hard to achieve that.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria have recently joined the club to improve its squad.

More will come this summer, but it doesn’t mean Juve will spend money anyhow.

The Bianconeri have recently approached the transfer market and contract negotiations with caution and they will continue that way in this transfer window.

Tutto Sport claims they have adopted an approach that will see them sign players only after offloading some of their deadwood.

This will ensure they don’t go over their budgets even though they will add some of the finest individuals available to their squad.

Juve FC Says

We need to get our finances right to avoid problems with Financial Fair Play and to also remain a sustainable club.

Several players will be available for free who can add value to our team and we can also negotiate good deals for others that will require us to pay money.

With this mindset, clubs will struggle to make us overpay for any of our targets and should keep our finances in order.