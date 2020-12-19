How Juve’s midfield setup changes as Arthur misses Parma game

Arthur has struggled to nail down a place in the Juventus line up this season and it isn’t because he isn’t good enough.

The major problem for the Brazilian is his fitness.

He has struggled to stay fit for long and after making a return to the lineup in the game against Atalanta in the last league match, he barely lasted 30 minutes.

He will be out for a while and the first game he is set to miss is the match against Parma.

He was replaced by Adrien Rabiot in the game against La Dea and Pirlo will have to find a way to get his midfield sorted without him again.

Calciomercato reveals that Pirlo is likely to remain with Rodrigo Bentancur who did well in his last game.

He will be supported by Rabiot whom the report says didn’t do well when he came on against Atalanta.

This match offers the Frenchman the chance to make amends and show Pirlo why he deserves to be starting games for the club.

Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini are two other players who will miss the game as well.

The Bianconeri need to win this match to keep pushing towards the top of the league table.