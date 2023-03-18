How likely is it that Chelsea keep hold of Denis Zakaria?

Denis Zakaria is one of several players Juventus sent out on loan this season and the Bianconeri have looked better after that decision.

The Swiss midfielder joined the black and whites at the start of last year, but he quickly fell out of favour and was off in the summer.

Chelsea has the option of making the transfer permanent for a fee and Juve hopes that will be the case.

However, a report via Football Italia reveals the Blues will not take up the option of making the move permanent.

Chelsea has not been convinced about Zakaria, who has played only a few games and is presently injured.

This means the black and whites must make room for his return to the club by the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has not made the required impact at Chelsea and we cannot blame the Blues if they decide to send him back to Turin.

This means we will have a bloated squad in the summer, with Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie also expected to return to the club.

We expect them to start searching for new clubs because they will not have space in Turin in the next campaign.