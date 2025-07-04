Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz both joined Juventus during the summer transfer window as part of the club’s effort to overhaul their midfield. Following the appointment of Thiago Motta as manager, Juventus sought to adopt a new tactical approach and identity, beginning with the signing of Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Luiz had been one of the most effective midfielders in European football during the 2023 to 2024 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Aston Villa’s qualification for the Champions League. His arrival in Turin was viewed as a major coup, and expectations were understandably high.

Early Promise Replaced by Underwhelming Performances

Before the transfer window closed, Juventus secured the addition of Koopmeiners, completing a double midfield reinforcement that was intended to transform the heart of the team. With these new signings and Motta at the helm, the Bianconeri believed they were ready to challenge for the Serie A title and reassert their dominance in Italian football.

However, the situation quickly deteriorated. Both Luiz and Koopmeiners failed to deliver the level of performance they had shown at their previous clubs. Their lack of impact became increasingly evident as results faltered, contributing significantly to the early dismissal of Thiago Motta.

Juventus have since replaced Motta with Igor Tudor, but the struggles of Luiz and Koopmeiners have continued. Despite tactical changes and a new voice in the dressing room, neither midfielder has been able to replicate their prior form.

Time Running Out for Underperforming Midfield Pair

While some observers may argue that it is too soon to judge the pair, Juventus are a club where results matter above all else. With the pressure to perform always high, the continued inconsistency of these signings raises serious questions about their long-term futures in Turin.

There is an argument to be made that the Bianconeri should consider offloading both players while they still hold market value. Persisting with underperformers can be costly, especially for a club that demands silverware and high-level performance every season. Juventus may soon have to make a difficult but necessary decision regarding their midfield.