Arkadiusz Milik suffered an injury in Poland’s recent game as they prepare for Euro 2024, and the striker is set to be sidelined for some time.

The Pole is one of the players that Juventus is open to shipping out as they consider a new era under Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri plan to improve their attack and need money to do so, making the sale of players like Milik an easy way to raise funds.

However, he was injured after a collision in Poland’s match against Ukraine and is now set to undergo surgery.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the former Napoli star is still being evaluated, but there is a good chance he will need surgery, which would keep him out of action for 5-6 weeks.

Juve FC Says

Milik remains one of our most experienced players. He will be eager to be back in action at the start of pre-season so that he can show our next manager what he can do.

Like most players in the squad, he faces a fresh fight to keep his place in the team. This injury could affect his future at the club because he might be sold before he is even fit again.